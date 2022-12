SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager this afternoon.

Police say that Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on December 18 in the 2000 block of Florida Ave. Luis is described as being 5’5″ and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and black tennis shoes.

If you see Luis, please dial 911.