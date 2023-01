UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him.

———

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia.

George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street.

According to police, Porter is 7 feet tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

If you see him, SPD encourages you to call 911.