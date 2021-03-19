Savannah Police investigation on Waters Ave. leads to three arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested three suspects as part of an investigation at a Waters Avenue apartment complex.

SPD officials say Southside Precinct’s Strategic Investigation Unit conducted search warrants Thursday at a residence at Live Oak Apartments located at 8505 Waters Ave.

Officers seized 271.7 grams of cocaine, 28.3 grams of crack cocaine, 210.9 grams of marijuana, three firearms and more than $11,000 during the investigation. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen.

Taurean Stidhum, 39; Grady Ezra, 44; and Avis Robinson, 47, face charges including trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (crack/cocaine), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana over an ounce and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

SPD asks anyone with information on this incident or any other crime to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at (912) 525-3124.

Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm