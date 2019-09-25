Savannah police investigating W. 45th Street shooting that injured one Wednesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call of shots fired in the 700 block of W. 45th Street. A short time later, an adult male victim of that shooting showed up as a passenger in a car at the McDonald’s on Montgomery Street.

The victim was suffering a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

This story is developing.