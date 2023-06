SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that led to a man’s death Thursday night.

According to police, the homicide occurred at a convenience store located at 1114 Abercorn St.

Police found an adult male with serious gunshot wounds after arriving on the scene.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment but died as a result of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.