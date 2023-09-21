SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened this afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of West and Richards Street that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

No victims were found at the scene, but during the investigation, police were informed that a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Memorial Hospital where police were able to interview the victim.

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.