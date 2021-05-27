Savannah Police investigating shooting on Colleen Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating after one person was shot on Savannah’s Southside Thursday night.

SPD responded to the shooting on Colleen Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered one person in serious but stable condition. They were transported to a local hospital.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect, but they don’t have a description at this time.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.

