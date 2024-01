SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is currently at the 1300 block of Love St. due to a ShotSpotter report identifying gunshots around 8:45 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene they found a single victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with possible information about the shooting contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.