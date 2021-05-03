Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Jefferson Street homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to SPD, a 22-year-old woman was shot on Jefferson Street at W. Victory Drive around 4 p.m.

Latoya Latrice Jones, was brought to Memorial Hospital and later died as a result of her injuries. Detectives believe she was driven to the hospital immediately following the gunfire, police said.

SPD encourages anyone with information to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters will remain anonymous and might qualify for a $2,500 reward.