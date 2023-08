SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are on the scene of an apparent drowning involving an infant.

Police responded to the backyard pool of a home in the 100 block of W. 60th Street around 1 p.m. where they found the child unresponsive. SPD says the child is less than one year old.

The child was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition.