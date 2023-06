SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an apparent shooting on June 18.

The shooting took place just after 3:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of Abercorn St.

Officers were notified about the incident through ShotSpotter.

Shortly after police were dispatched, an adult male arrived at St. Joseph’s-Candler with a gunshot wound to the hand and leg.

Detectives continue to investigate.