SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police officers responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound on W. 41st Street Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W 41st Street at 9:42 a.m. They found a black, male subject suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are on the scene. News 3 will keep you updated.