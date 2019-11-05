UPDATE: SPD arrests woman accused of hitting 2 people with car, fleeing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are investigating after a woman struck two people with her car and then left the scene.

Police say the fight happened between two women at a home on Audubon Drive just after 8 p.m. Monday.

One of the women, later identified as 20-year-old Altaysiah Ross got into her car and hit the woman she was fighting with. Then she hit a second person before taking off.

Both women, now identified as Zharya Gore, 19, and Tyshere Pinckney, 22, were treated for injuries and are expected to be okay.

Police were able to track down Ross after she fled the scene. She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.