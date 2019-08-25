Savannah Police investigating after body found near E. 36th street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah detectives are searching for clues in East Savannah as part of a death investigation.

Detectives spent hours investigating two crime scenes Sunday. Neighbors reached out to News 3 wondering what was happening.

The investigation began along east 36th street where police discovered a body around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Detectives collected evidence and talked to any witnesses in the area.

Then, hours later, that investigation took detectives to the Chelsea Apartments on Skidaway Road.



News 3 saw crime scene tape surrounding one of the buildings. Neighbors told us that a woman in her 50’s lived in the apartment that police were searching.



They said the woman’s dog was taken away this morning by animal control.

Savannah police detectives told News 3 that officers were there conducting a follow up to their death investigation.

Police did tell us the death is considered suspicious, and they plan to release more information later.



News 3 will continue to follow this case.