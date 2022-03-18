SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating two early morning shootings in the Hostess City.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the first of the two incidents Friday at 4 a.m. in Yamacraw Village. It’s unclear at this time where exactly the shooting occurred within the neighborhood.

SPD confirmed a man was shot and seriously injured.

Around 5 a.m., SPD said a woman arrived at Memorial Health in Savannah with gunshot wounds. Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

It’s believed the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Waters Avenue.

The incidents follow a shooting late Thursday night in the 4700 block of Rockdale Street in which a man was seriously injured.

There is no indication from police that the shootings are connected.