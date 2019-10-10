New details in investigation of sexual assault of two women in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: New details in a sexual assault investigation have been released by the Savannah Police Department.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to the Comfort Suits Hotel at 60 Bay Street, where two women from Beaufort County were staying, in reference to a sexual assault.

One victim told SPD that she had been out drinking the night before with friends. The group was at Pour Larry’s, and the victim had about seven shots, which she stated was normal for her on a night out.

She said after those drinks, she had no recollection of anything until waking up at a stranger’s house being assaulted by two unknown black males. The victim said she was unable to move or speak when she first woke up. She said she eventually came to and was able to leave and walk back to the hotel.

The other victim said she too remembers being at Pour Larry’s before blacking out. She remembers waking up in the same apartment building as the other woman with her pants on backwards. She said she too walked back to the hotel as soon as she woke up.

The victims described the stranger’s home they woke up in as an apartment building/townhouse with a metal gate in front of it.

EMS took both women to Candler Hospital, where they met with detectives.

