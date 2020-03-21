Savannah Police detectives investigate westside homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man that occurred early Friday morning on the westside of Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to a shots fired call on the 2000 block of Hagood Street.

When they arrived, officers found Cortez Aiken with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

SPD’s Violent Crimes detectives ask anyone with information in this case to call them at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers callers may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500.