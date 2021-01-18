Savannah Police investigate Walton Street homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates the deadly shooting of a man over the weekend.

Police say officers responded to gunshots in the area of Lloyd and Walton streets Sunday around 5:00 p.m.

Police pulled over a car they say was fleeing the area and discovered Ky Harmon, 26, in the car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Harmon later died at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

SPD asks anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime incident to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm