Savannah police investigate two Saturday night shootings, including one fatal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating two Saturday night shootings in Savannah that left one man dead.

At around 9:30 p.m., Savannah Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 11900 block of White Bluff Road on the Southside.

Officers located the victim, 24-year-old Freddie Wallace, who later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for two suspects who reportedly fled the scene.

Another shooting took place around 10 p.m. near 37th Street and Waters Avenue where officers observed a shooting involving a vehicle.

Officers arrested three suspects after they crashed their vehicle attempting to flee from officers.

One victim was found at the scene of the shooting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers charged the suspects in this case with aggravated assault, felony fleeing to elude, theft by receiving auto and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information on either case should contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

These are still active investigations. Stick with News 3 for the latest developments.