SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police discovered the shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries in the 2100 block of Texas avenue at 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police don’t believe the victim was shot in the same area where the victim was found. Officers are trying to determine the location the shooting took place.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.