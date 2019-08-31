Savannah Police investigate shooting at Bull Street salon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting at a Bull Street barber and beauty salon that seriously injured one person Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to Design Hair Studio, located at 4201 Bull St., around 2:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, SPD found a victim, described only as a male, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

SPD detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

