Savannah Police investigate Pate Street homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a homicide in Midtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a person identified only as a white male was found dead Thursday evening, apparently with gunshot injuries.

SPD says officers responded to the 2600 block of Pate Street around 8:15 p.m. where they located the individual.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the victim’s identity or the case to contact them at 912-525-3124.

Information can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers online or at 912-234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.