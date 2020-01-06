Savannah Police investigate overnight gas station burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police say they are investigating an overnight burglary of the Citgo gas station located in Habersham Village.

Police say they responded to Citgo at 4407 Habersham Street for an alarm activation around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

The store’s front doors were damaged, and the ATM and other items inside were missing.

According to our crew at the scene, the front doors to the gas station were removed from the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest details as they are released.