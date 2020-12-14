UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in E. Gwinnett Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police have arrested a man for a 20-year-old’s murder as they investigate multiple Saturday night shootings.

Officers first responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Gwinnett Street near the Paulsen Street intersection.

Demonte Phillips

Upon arrival, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) located Calvin Marshall with serious shooting injuries. Emergency medical services personnel transported the 20-year-old to the hospital, where he later died.

Three others were also shot late Saturday night, but SPD believes the E. Gwinnett Street shooting was an isolated incident.

Sunday evening, Demonte Phillips, 21, was arrested in connection to Marshall’s death. Phillips has been charged with murder and making false statements.

According to SPD, Marshall and Phillips knew each other and were involved in “an ongoing conflict.”

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shootings should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.