Savannah Police investigates shooting near downtown hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a shooting victim was found near Hotel Indigo in downtown Savannah early Friday morning.

Officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the scene at 201 West Bay Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to SPD, the shooting occurred at a parking garage right outside the Hotel Indigo.

First responders transported the male shooting victim to Memorial Health with serious injuries.

Police say that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation behind the Hotel Indigo that turned violent. There is currently no threat to the public.

SPD continues to investigate.