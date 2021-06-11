Savannah Police investigates shooting near downtown hotel

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a shooting victim was found near Hotel Indigo in downtown Savannah early Friday morning.

Officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the scene at 201 West Bay Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to SPD, the shooting occurred at a parking garage right outside the Hotel Indigo. 

First responders transported the male shooting victim to Memorial Health with serious injuries.

Police say that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation behind the Hotel Indigo that turned violent. There is currently no threat to the public.

SPD continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories