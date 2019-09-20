Savannah Police investigate downtown sexual assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a sexual assault reported early Friday morning in downtown Savannah.

The details in the case are limited at this time, but according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a female victim was walking in the “downtown area” when she was forced into an unknown, dark-colored vehicle occupied by two males.

“The men drove to a different location and sexually assaulted her, before dropping her off,” SPD stated.

The males are described as either black or Hispanic. One is said to have had short twists in his hair. The other had a mix of short and long twists.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers may qualify for a cash reward.