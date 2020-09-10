Savannah Police investigate deadly Harden Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Police responded Tuesday overnight to the 2400 block of Harden Street where they found Matthew Hayes suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crews transported Hayes to a hospital where he died on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.