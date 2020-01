SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have evacuated JC Penney at the Oglethorpe Mall due to a bomb threat.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the threat originated in the store’s women’s section.

The rest of the Oglethorpe Mall is not being evacuated at this time, SPD said.

Officers and a K-9 unit are investigating the threat.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for further updates.