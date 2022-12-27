SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened late Friday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD said detectives believe 30-year-old Devante Daniels shot two other people — Ebony Drayton, 29, and 27-year-old Anthony Jackson — before he fatally shot himself.

Drayton, who Daniels had a child with, also died in the incident, police said.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Friday when officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. There, they found Drayton life-threatening injuries that she ultimately died from, SPD said.

Jackson was shot in the same location, police said, but ran from the scene. He was later found and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD said soon after, officers responded to the 200 block of Randolph Street where they found Daniels dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing, SPD added.