SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Savannah Police, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Abercorn around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to discover a gunshot victim.

Police say they determined the shooting happened earlier near Abercorn and Apache. Police say the victim, an adult black male, drove off and stopped near the McDonald’s.

Police say the man’s injuries are non life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.