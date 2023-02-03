SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently.

SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday.

DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022.

“DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success that will make them effective leaders for this department,” Gunther said. “They have both served the citizens of Savannah at SPD for more than 25 years. They have their finger on the pulse of this department and this city and understand Savannah’s unique needs. Both have proven this while serving as interim assistant chiefs.”

According to SPD, Adams will lead the department’s Field Operations Bureau and Gavin will head the Administrative and Management Operations Bureau.

Adams has served in Criminal Investigations, Special Operations, Patrol, SWAT and Strategic Investigations throughout his time with the department. Gavin, and Army veteran, has served in Patrol, Special Operations, SWAT, Criminal Investigations, Internal Affairs and Management Services divisions and currently heads the Management Services Division.