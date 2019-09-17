Savannah Police identify theft suspect, ask for help finding him

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police identified Kevin Wilson, 33, as a theft suspect. Police believe he is the person that stole two cell phones and two Apple watches from Verizon Wireless on Abercorn Street on August 13th. He is being sought on charges of felony theft by shoplifting.

Wilson was last known to reside on E. 41st Street. Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.