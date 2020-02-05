Savannah Police identify 2 killed in Hancock Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a young man and woman that occurred Tuesday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting around 10:20 p.m. at Hancock Street and Summerside Avenue.

There, they located Nathaniel Harvey, 22, and Kadijah Pendergraph, 25, in a vehicle with life-threatening injuries. Both died from their injuries.

SPD said there was an infant in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.

The department added that the infant was not related to the victims. SPD did not immediately release information regarding who the child is related to.

SPD Chief Roy Minter, along with Mayor Van Johnson, will host a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to address this incident. News 3 will bring you live coverage on this page.

Anyone with information on these homicides can contact Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.