SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 40 people were arrested and multiple guns and drugs were seized over the weekend after a two-day task force operation led by the Savannah Police Department(SPD) and Georgia State Patrol(GSP).

The operation was held from Feb. 24-26, and focused on several types of crimes. The task force of nearly 50 officers and troopers provided an increased presence to deter criminal activity. GSP and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also provided law enforcement with aviation support.

“Expect more of this,” Chief Lenny Gunther said of the operation. “We analyzed our recent crime trends and conducted this operation in areas that have seen an increase in crime, drug activity, as well as concerns from residents. We plan to continue to use this intelligence-led policing approach to proactively target and focus on the issues affecting quality of life and safety concerns for our law-abiding citizens.”

The operation yielded 44 arrests, which included 30 arrests for driving under the influence, 227 traffic citations and the location of twelve wanted subjects. The task force also seized seven guns, 266 MDMA pills, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, 793 grams of marijuana and 28.3 grams of cocaine.