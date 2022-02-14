SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A recent report of a suspicious package led officers to a 5.5-pound box of meth, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Officials said SPD officers were dispatched to the suspicious package report last Wednesday. Inside of the cardboard box were five gallon-size Ziploc bags of crystal meth.

We know what you’re thinking —

No, they’re not filming a new episode of “Breaking Bad” in Savannah.

No, it was not addressed to/from Walter White.

Yes, it is real. Savannah Police Department

No arrests have been announced in the ongoing investigation.

“We’re happy to have this off of Savannah streets!” SPD stated. “Great job to the officers who discovered it and took appropriate action!”