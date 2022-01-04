Savannah Police: Driver in custody after fleeing shots fired scene

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver seen fleeing the scene of a shots fired incident in Savannah is now in custody, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said officers were in the area of 40th and Burroughs streets when they heard the gunfire, then saw the vehicle traveling from the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver kept going until they crashed into a curb at 35th and Burroughs streets.

SPD said the driver attempted to run but was taken into custody.

Further details, including the driver’s identity, were not immediately available. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.