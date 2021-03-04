Savannah Police detectives seek community’s help identifying shoplifter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police detectives are seeking the community’s help to identify the suspect in a Feb. 16 shoplifting.

Police say the suspect stole over $1,400 worth of merchandise after entering the Ulta Beauty store on the 8100 block of Abercorn St. The suspect asked employees for help, then grabbed the items and drove off in a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police say the suspect is an African-American male, possibly in his mid-30s. The suspect was seen wearing a navy Chicago Cubs baseball hat, white t-shirt, dark pants with stripes on the side, white shoes and a black satchel bag.

Anyone with information on his identity is encouraged to call detectives at (912) 351-3403 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed online here.