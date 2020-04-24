Savannah Police detectives investigate ‘suspicious death’ of child

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating what they call the “suspicious death” of a boy in Savannah on Thursday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a hotel on the 201 block of Stephenson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a medical call to find the 4-year-old dead.

Details are limited at this time. But SPD Violent Crimes detectives are looking into the circumstances leading up to the child’s death.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause.

SPD encourages anyone with information on the case to call detectives at (912) 525-3124.

Information can be forwarded anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or online here. Callers could qualify for a reward of up to $2,500.