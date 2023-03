SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Darius Jones was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Friday on Middleground Road, according to SPD.

Darius is described as 6-foot-1 and 140 lbs. He was last seen in a pink Nike hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

He’s known to frequent the Southside, Knollwood Circle and Rendant Apartments.

Anyone who sees Darius is asked to call 911.