SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street.

SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

If seen, call 911.