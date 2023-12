SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Cortland Perry, 32, is described as 6 feet tall and 175 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in downtown Savannah, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.