SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing teenager who has not been seen since Monday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), 15-year-old Teyonna Glover was last seen getting into a white Jeep or SUV early Monday morning.

She may be wearing a red, white and blue jacket, along with a black hoodie, jeans, white socks, Nike flip flops and a gray mesh backpack.

Her hair is styled in twisties and she sometimes wears glasses, according to SPD.

If you see Teyonna, call 911.