SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Within a 48-hour time frame, five shootings occurred, leaving three people dead, in the Savannah area.

The slew of alleged crimes started Saturday, July 24, with three shootings, killing one person and injuring four people.

Savannah Asst. Police Chief DeVonn Adams says these were all targeted attacks.

“What I can tell is that it wasn’t random,” says Adams, “That all of these individual instances did have some nexus to it to where everybody involved knew each other.”

Two people were shot at the intersection of Bolton and Live Oak Streets just at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

Then, at 12:45, two more people were shot in the Savannah Gardens neighborhood on Pennsylvania Ave.

And at 7 p.m., another person was shot and killed at the intersection of Indiana and Ohio Avenues. It’s now an active murder investigation and the sixth of the year for the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Although Adams cannot yet determine if the alleged crimes are gang-related or connected to each other, he says they may be part of a disturbing trend, even though investigations are still in the early stages.

“Unfortunately we’re getting weapons in the hands of some irresponsible people, and unfortunately they are handling conflict in a way that we don’t want them to,” says Adams.

He adds that a lot of the recent gun violence has been stemming from stolen firearms, and is offering the following advice to legal gun owners.

“Protect your weapons, don’t leave them in your vehicle, don’t leave them in your house unsecured. Protect your weapons so that we can keep them off of the streets because we’re starting to see a lot of young kids with weapons in their hands, and once we do our investigations, a lot of them are coming from being stolen out of vehicles.”

Adams says there are multiple persons of interest, and several arrest warrants are pending in relation to the three Saturday shootings.

No suspects have been identified yet.

Savannah police are also investigating a fatal shooting on Waters Ave. that happened at around 3 a.m. Monday. Adams says this incident is in its preliminary investigation stages, and he cannot determine if it will turn into a murder case.

Additionally, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around midnight Monday at the Pines Apartment Complex in Garden City.

The victim has been identified by Chatham County Coroner David Campbell as 23-year-old Wanya Pringle.