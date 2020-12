SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a woman reported missing Friday.

According to police, Sheila Simmons, 67, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Holland Drive.

She was wearing dark jeans, a white shirt and black Puma sneakers and carrying a purple purse.

Police say Simmons suffers from memory issues. If you see her, call 911.