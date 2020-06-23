Savannah Police Department issues warning about phone scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are warning the public of a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a Savannah Police Department (SPD) detective to extort money.
SPD says the caller identifies himself as a detective and demands payment in exchange for not being arrested. This is a known scam that has affected law enforcement agencies across the country and is similar to the warrant scam.
If you receive a call from anyone demanding money, whether the person claims to be law enforcement or from the utility department, SPD urges you to:
- hang up and call the agency or business and question the conversation
- do not call the number back that came up when the caller called you
- instead, look up the number for yourself
- Also, never provide financial or personal information to a caller.
SPD says to never provide financial or personal information to a caller. The department will never ask for money from the public.
If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact the law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.