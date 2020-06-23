Savannah Police Department issues warning about phone scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are warning the public of a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a Savannah Police Department (SPD) detective to extort money.

SPD says the caller identifies himself as a detective and demands payment in exchange for not being arrested. This is a known scam that has affected law enforcement agencies across the country and is similar to the warrant scam.

If you receive a call from anyone demanding money, whether the person claims to be law enforcement or from the utility department, SPD urges you to:

hang up and call the agency or business and question the conversation

do not call the number back that came up when the caller called you

instead, look up the number for yourself

Also, never provide financial or personal information to a caller.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact the law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.