SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department first rolled out its behavioral health unit in 2020, with 2 officers.

Since then, the department has grown incrementally and even added a therapy dog to the team.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that we aren’t requested in some shape, form or fashion,” said Julie Cavanaugh of the Savannah Police Department.

The unit is intended to assist anybody experiencing a mental health crisis or substance abuse issue.

It was originally funded using money from an opioid response grant, but it became apparent that it needed to expand.

“We realized there was a great need for it in Savannah. So we hit the ground running,” Cavanaugh said.

Back in February, the Savannah City Council voted to grow the unit.

In the past three years, they have responded to over 600 encounters, only 23 resulted in arrest.

As a de-escalation tactic, the officers don’t wear the traditional police uniform

They drive in unmarked cars without sirens, to avoid concerning residents.

“When we go out to help somebody or connect them with services, they aren’t concerned about blue lights outside their house,” Cavanaugh explained.

The unit partnered with local mental health and substance abuse services to establish solutions for these issues. Each officer in the unit has completed crisis intervention training