UPDATE: SPD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run on Abercorn St. Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian involved hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

SPD has now identified the crash victim as 33-year-old Raymond Nedd Sr. of Savannah.

At around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the 13100 block of Abercorn Street near Science Drive and found Nedd dead in the road. A preliminary investigation says Nedd was crossing Abercorn Street from north to south when he was hit by a car traveling eastbound.

Nedd was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

The car fled the scene, and the driver has not been identified.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash or who was in the area between 6 and 6:15 a.m. and may have witnessed the accident is asked to call the TIU at 912-525-2421 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

