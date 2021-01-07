Savannah Police chief ‘keeping a close watch’ locally amid DC protests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s police chief says he and his staff are “keeping a close watch” on local situations following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Chief Roy Minter tweeted his team is “ready to activate if needed to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

He said there are no known threats to the Savannah area at this time.

Mayor Van Johnson said he was “in disbelief” watching the protests unfold in Washington D.C.

I am in disbelief while watching the illegal and disruptive activities at our nation’s capitol. This IS NOT America. This IS anarchy. We must be able to disagree without becoming violently disagreeable. Peace, law and order will prevail. God help us! — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) January 6, 2021

“This IS NOT America. This IS anarchy,” he tweeted. “We must be able to disagree without becoming violently disagreeable.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced he is extending an exutive order to activate the Georgia National Guard ahead of the state’s regular legislative session, which is scheduled to begin Monday.