Savannah Police charge two men in drug, weapons investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced charges against two men linked to a drug investigation on Reynolds Street.

Police say Tysean Davis, 18 and Bryant Bigham, 39, were charged with trafficking MDMA and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Davis was also charged with theft by taking.

Savannah Police say officers executed a search warrant on February 18 at a residence in the 2000 block of Reynolds Street.

Officers discovered and seized three firearms, marijuana, MDMA powder, powder cocaine, heroin, and MDMA pills. One of the firearms was determined to have been previously stolen in Savannah.

Savannah Police seized three firearms, 4.97 grams of marijuana, 53.73 grams MDMA powder, 10.33 grams powder cocaine, .86 grams heroin, and 543 MDMA pills.

Related Content Savannah Police investigate W. 36th street deadly overnight shooting

Police say on February 4th Davis was a victim of a shooting on E. 37th Street. Police also believe Davis was an intended target in multiple recent shootings in Savannah.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.

Savannah Police ask anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime incident to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm