Savannah Police charge man who flees crash scene

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) charged a man after he fled a two-vehicle crash scene.

The April 27 crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Wheaton Street, causing serious injuries, according to Police. SPD said they discovered that one driver had fled the scene.

A Buick was attempting to cross Wheaton Street from a parking lot to Ceder Street when a Mercury was traveling on Wheaton Street. The Mercury was unable to stop resulting in the crash. Savannah Fire extracted the passenger of the Buick and they were transported to a hospital, Police said.

Bobby Robinson, 39, mug shot provided by Savannah Police Department.

Traffic investigators identified Bobby Robinson, 39, the Buick’s driver, who fled the scene before police arrived. Robinson was charged with serious injury by motor vehicle, hit and run with injuries, DUI-less safe, and failure to yield while crossing a roadway, according to SPD.

TIU is still investigating the crash.